Barcelona haven't settled for changing their personnel on the pitch. They've launched a quiet revolution behind the scenes too. Since Benjamin Kugel arrived as the first team's new head of physical conditioning, the way the squad works has changed radically, and the dressing room has been full of praise for the exceptional physical level the players have shown at the start of the season.

Kugel, 46, joined Barcelona this summer at the direct request of Hansi Flick, who wanted to overhaul the physical conditioning methodology after numerous disagreements with the previous coach, Julio Tous. The tension had grown so severe that Flick threatened to walk away unless the crisis was resolved before the start of the preparation period.

Since arriving, Kugel has focused on unlocking each player's maximum physical potential through individual programmes tailored to their needs. He has also brought back weights in the gym, after significantly cutting the use of resistance bands, though he keeps them for limited cases where they've proven suitable, such as Pedri.

He has introduced a special post-match recovery programme too, one that every player follows, both starters and substitutes. The intensity of the sessions varies according to minutes played, with the substitutes receiving greater loads to make up for their lack of game time, according to the Spanish newspaper "AS".

Daily presence is one of the most notable differences between Kugel and Tous. Where Tous attended training once or twice a week and delegated many tasks to his assistants, Kugel takes part directly in the daily work. He has also travelled with the team for every match so far, both at Barcelona's stadium and away from it.









His role hasn't stopped at physical conditioning. He now shapes the planning and gives instructions during matches, which has made him one of the influential figures in the coaching staff. Kugel has strengthened communication with the rest of the staff too, above all the medical department led by Ricard Pruna, through weekly meetings to analyse data and discuss physical loads. The aim is to avoid player fatigue and keep everyone ready throughout the season.

The German is keen on constant communication with his players, wanting to understand their physical and mental condition and recognising that a player's needs differ from one day to the next. That lets him increase or reduce the training load according to how each man feels.

The result, according to talk inside the dressing room, is clear on the pitch. Barcelona look more energetic and physically superior to their opponents, and the players feel they are in their best condition.

The real challenge for Flick and Kugel will be maintaining this level throughout the season. More exciting still, sources inside the dressing room believe the team has not yet reached 70% of its physical potential, with a higher level expected from October onwards.