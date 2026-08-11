The KNVB are in talks with Roberto Martínez over the head coach role with the Netherlands national team, De Telegraaf reports. The 53-year-old Spaniard was still in charge of Portugal at the 2026 World Cup last summer.

On 30 June, almost six weeks ago, Koeman announced he would not continue as Netherlands head coach. Since then, the KNVB have held several rounds of talks, but they have yet to appoint a successor.

For a long time, Michael Reiziger looked to be in pole position after lengthy talks with the KNVB just over a week ago, but that now appears to be changing.

"Nigel de Jong has held talks on behalf of the KNVB with Roberto Martinez (53) for the position of head coach. The Spanish coach is said to have spoken in Malaga with the director of top-level football at the Dutch football association," De Telegraaf said.

Previously, Martínez led Belgium's golden generation for many years, while more recently he managed Portugal. At the World Cup last summer, eventual world champions Spain knocked his side out in the last 16.

Off the pitch, Martínez has a warm relationship with Jordi Cruyff and is also a supporter of the football philosophy of his father Johan. For now, it is not clear how the initial talks with the Spaniard have gone.