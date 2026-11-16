KNVB back candidate seeking to defeat FIFA chief Gianni Infantino

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The KNVB announced on Monday that they, like UEFA and the other European football associations, back Philippe Diallo’s candidacy for the FIFA presidency. “The KNVB see Diallo as an experienced leader who can bring people together and lead the necessary reforms within FIFA.”

On Monday, The Guardian reported that Diallo was being put forward, and UEFA have since confirmed it. Candidates must register for the election by Wednesday. The European football body said Diallo will be officially put forward on Tuesday.

“The support for Diallo follows the KNVB’s earlier decision to withdraw its confidence in FIFA president Gianni Infantino. The KNVB have consistently stressed that a change of leadership alone is not enough. FIFA need fundamental reforms, with the substantive direction taking priority,” the KNVB said in an official statement.

“In Diallo, the KNVB back a candidate who can champion this direction and set the necessary changes in motion. These include a more balanced distribution of responsibilities, greater transparency, independent oversight and more influence for the member football associations,” the association added.

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The KNVB have confidence in new leadership at FIFA. “Through his many years of work in national and international football, Diallo knows the sport, its organisations and the challenges football faces. The KNVB see him as a leader who can draw on that knowledge and experience to contribute to the necessary changes within FIFA.”

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“In Philippe Diallo, we are backing someone who has more than proved himself in football and knows what is happening, both at national associations and internationally,” said Frank Paauw, president of the KNVB.

“But a new president alone will not be enough. What matters is that the necessary reforms are actually implemented,” Paauw stressed. “We are confident that Diallo can take the lead in this and work with the member associations to build a FIFA that is transparent and credible and puts the interests of football first.”

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Diallo’s candidacy aligns with the reform agenda presented by the KNVB. “It centres on three priorities: better governance and a balanced distribution of responsibilities, greater attention to human rights and sustainability, and more investment in the development of football worldwide.”

The outcome will become clear in March next year, when the election takes place.