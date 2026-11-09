Barcelona star Lamine Yamal will miss Spain's clash with the Czech Republic next Thursday in Prague. Medical tests revealed pain in his right knee after his involvement in the LaLiga win over Atletico Madrid.

Yamal shone at the Metropolitano despite not scoring, tormenting Atletico's defence and wearing down Alejandro Grimaldo. He also teed up Fermin Lopez for the second goal, proof once again of the strong understanding between the pair that gives the Catalan attack an extra dimension.

Spanish newspaper "Sport" reported that the Barcelona forward finished the match happy with the victory but felt pain in his right knee. He underwent medical tests on Monday morning at the Joan Gamper sports city, which showed no serious injury. Even so, the medical staffs of both Barcelona and the Spanish national team agreed not to risk him against the Czech Republic and to give him time to recover.

Yamal is expected to join the Spain camp next Friday to prepare for Sunday's clash with England at the Metropolitano, a match that could decide top spot in the group.

Yamal's first absence this season

The game against the Czech Republic will be the first official match Yamal has missed this season. He has featured in all 16 of Barcelona's fixtures, 12 in LaLiga and four in the Champions League, starting every one and racking up 1,355 minutes out of a possible 1,440.

The Barcelona winger also started all four games Spain played during the previous international break, clocking 281 minutes out of 360.

Spain are also awaiting the arrival of Mikel Oyarzabal. Influenza kept the Real Sociedad forward out of the start of the camp as he recovers in San Sebastian, though he is expected to be fit for the England clash.