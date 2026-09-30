Klopp: This is how I will choose Kimmich's successor, and I have no time for stupidity

Jürgen Klopp, the manager of the Germany national team, revealed that Bayern Munich goalkeeper Jonas Urbig will start against Serbia tomorrow, Thursday, in the third round of the UEFA Nations League, at the Allianz Arena in Munich.

At the pre-match press conference today, Wednesday, reporters pressed Klopp on who would captain Germany against Serbia, with Joshua Kimmich absent as the coach hands chances to fresh, young faces. He replied: "Whoever has the most international appearances among the starting eleven will wear the captain's armband tomorrow. You can ask, but I will not reveal the starting eleven now. You can look for it yourselves."

He added jokingly: "The only thing I can say is that Jonas Urbig will not wear the captain's armband in his first international match."

Read also

Former Real Madrid player refuses to return to the Bernabéu: Arsenal and Chelsea monitoring

"You are no longer a strategic player": Barcelona's warning to their star comes true on the pitch

On Serbia, Klopp said: "Serbia's style will not be very different from what Greece produced. What makes Serbia particularly difficult is their experience. They also have some excellent players. They know all the tricks of the game, so we must be ready for that. They have a special mentality."

He added: "This is not the best period for Serbian football, but the players know what is at stake, and they fought for one another. A team that sits back and defends deep represents a big challenge for any opponent, and at any stage of development."

The racist posts

Asked about the racist posts that targeted the Germany national team on social media in recent days, claiming the team was not "German enough", Klopp said: "I did not see that. In my opinion, there is no reason at all to give these people any attention. I do not have much time for stupidity in real life, nor on social media either."

He continued: "The big problem in our lives is that everyone can express their opinion on social networks. People talk nonsense, it is madness. Our group could not be more united. And the world could learn a thing or two from a sports dressing room."

Germany are chasing their first win under Klopp. They drew the opener away to the Netherlands (1-1), then slumped to a surprise defeat by visitors Greece (1-0) in the second round.

Third place in Group Two of the UEFA Nations League is where Germany sit, with one point. Greece top the standings on 6 points, ahead of runners-up the Netherlands on 4, while Serbia prop up the group with none.



