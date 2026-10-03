Germany manager Jürgen Klopp has confirmed that Alexander Pavlovic and Jonas Urbig will start tomorrow, Sunday, against Greece in the fourth round of the UEFA Nations League.

The Bulinews website carried Klopp's remarks from the press conference, where he said with a laugh: "I told Pavlovic just before the press conference that he couldn't speak in a way that would get him left out of the line-up."

"At the moment, it looks like we won't be making a change in the goalkeeping position tomorrow, but who knows what we'll do," he added.

On his choice between the posts, Klopp explained: "The other goalkeepers who have played with us play regularly for their clubs, whereas Urbig does not play regularly for Bayern Munich, which is why he will get the chance to play this match."

"That's how we planned it. But everyone made a great impression. And there won't be any problems in this position," he said.

Urbig keeps his place among the goalkeepers, then, despite speculation that Augsburg's Finn Dahmen could get the chance to make his first international appearance for Germany.

Asked about the debate over Joshua Kimmich no longer being considered an indispensable player for Germany, Klopp replied: "He played a good match against Serbia. But why should one player always have to play in the future?"

"You also have to be in good form to play. You wouldn't play for your club either if you weren't at your best. We need different types of players," he added.

He signed off: "We need leaders and players capable of covering large areas of the pitch, and we need all types of players. Fortunately, we have more than three good players in midfield."



