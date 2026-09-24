A press report emerged today, Thursday, revealing that UEFA have made a decision concerning tonight's Netherlands v Germany clash in the UEFA Nations League.

Jürgen Klopp will not see his players in green for his first match in charge.

Germany had been set to wear a re-released version of their 1990 World Cup away kit.

According to "Bild", UEFA banned the kit for two reasons. First, the three stripes extend to the end of the sleeves, an area reserved for the tournament's logos. Second, the players' numbers were not visible on the chest.

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Germany will therefore play in an all-black kit, the last shirt Adidas designed before Nike take over in 2027.

The strip was originally due to be unveiled on 3 November and worn for the first time on 16 November against the Netherlands in Berlin.

Speaking at Wednesday's press conference, Klopp said: "Everyone will love it. It's great."