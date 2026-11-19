Share Follow GOAL on Google

Barcelona winger Karim Adeyemi has used the international break to boost his chances of earning a place in the Catalan side's starting line-up in the coming period, having continued to work hard at the Ciutat Esportiva Joan Gamper. Hansi Flick has begun to notice the improvement in his physical and mental condition, which could hand him an important opportunity in the upcoming match against Villarreal.

Advertisement

Barcelona's coaching staff saw plenty of encouraging signs while domestic and international football took a break, and Adeyemi's training displays stood out. The winger kept his work rate high and was clearly determined to use the lull in fixtures to raise his level and get back to the best possible fitness, according to Catalan newspaper "Sport".

Barcelona signed the German winger from Borussia Dortmund last summer for a fixed fee of 22 million euros, plus 5 million euros in performance-related add-ons. The sporting management saw it as a smart way to bolster the attack, especially as the fee looked modest next to the player's potential.

Adeyemi has offered plenty of encouragement since his debut for the Catalan club. He's shown he can make the difference both off the bench and from the start, chipping in with goals and assists thanks to his blistering pace, physical strength and knack for breaking through defences in open space.

For all the good start, Barcelona officials know the player is still inconsistent, a problem seen before in players with similar attacking profiles, such as Marcus Rashford. The coaching staff don't expect him to hit the same heights every week. The congested schedule and sheer number of fixtures this season make that unrealistic.

Advertisement Advertisement

Hansi Flick is working with the German winger on mental focus and consistency. The coach believes Adeyemi already has the technical and physical tools to produce outstanding performances. What he needs is to use them more regularly, staying disciplined and competitive for the whole match rather than in flashes.

Related Topics

LaLiga Matches Athletic Bilbao vs Espanyol FanCode

Rayo Vallecano vs Valencia FanCode

Sevilla vs Real Betis FanCode

Racing Santander vs Real Sociedad FanCode







The player's ambition got an extra lift during the international break, despite his disappointment at not being called up to the Germany squad, after Jürgen Klopp decided not to include him this time , even though he had featured in the national team's plans during the previous break. The snub surprised the young winger, who had hoped to keep adding to his international appearances and hold on to his place in the Germany side.

Rather than letting the decision get to him, Adeyemi used his omission as extra motivation. He threw himself into training at the Ciutat Esportiva Joan Gamper, looking in good spirits and clearly determined to sharpen up physically and technically, with the aim of winning back his Germany place and finishing the year in the best possible form.

Advertisement

The signs inside Barcelona point to Adeyemi having a strong chance of starting against Villarreal next Sunday after impressing in recent training sessions. Flick hasn't made his final call yet, though. The German coach prefers to wait until a day or two before the match to settle on his line-up.

His teammates' circumstances are also working in his favour, with several attackers feeling the strain after international duty. Anthony Gordon came back from a tough England match against Spain, while Lamine Yamal played in the same game despite having suffered some physical problems before the international break.

Advertisement

Raphinha, meanwhile, made a long journey on international duty despite playing only once, having missed the second match through suspension after being sent off. The coaching staff must therefore assess every player's physical condition before picking the side to face Villarreal, especially as Barcelona need to spread the workload across the squad during a packed run of fixtures.

Villarreal's approach should suit Adeyemi too. They don't sit deep for long spells, preferring to take the attacking initiative and impose their own game. That leaves space behind their back line, and the German winger can exploit it with his pace, his runs into space and his speed in transition from defence to attack.

Advertisement

Flick's thinking goes beyond Villarreal. Barcelona face a European test against Sabah three days after the domestic fixture, so the coach must share out minutes carefully among his forwards and wingers. He can't afford fatigue or injuries at a stage when he needs as many attackers as possible fit and ready.

Left out by Germany and determined to win back his place at Barcelona, Adeyemi appears to have made the most of the international break, sending Flick clear signals that he's ready to fight for a starting spot. Villarreal now offer him an important chance to prove he deserves a bigger role, and to turn his hard work in training into real impact on the pitch.