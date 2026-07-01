Klopp ready for immediate return to management, and this is his dream destination

The German Football Association has begun assessing the future of the national team's coaching staff following a disappointing exit from the 2026 World Cup, amid fresh developments that could bring Jürgen Klopp back to the dugout.

Germany bowed out early after falling to Paraguay in the round of 32. Doubts now surround the future of coach Julian Nagelsmann, despite his desire to continue with Die Mannschaft.

According to the reliable Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, Klopp would be open to a return to coaching in one scenario: if the German Football Association decides to make contact with him in the coming period.





Writing on X, Romano explained that Nagelsmann still wishes to continue in his role. The final decision, though, rests with German Football Association officials, who will settle the fate of the coaching staff after evaluating the World Cup campaign.

Klopp, he added, does not object to listening to the German national team's project and shows interest in leading Die Mannschaft, should an official offer arrive.

Klopp had stepped away from coaching following his departure from Liverpool, before taking up an administrative position within the Red Bull group. Yet his name has remained a constant among the candidates to take charge of Germany, particularly whenever the team stumbles.

With Germany's early exit, the coming days look decisive for Nagelsmann's future and whether the German Football Association will push for a change. Klopp remains one of the most prominent names put forward to succeed him.

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