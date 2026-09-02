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Jurgen Klopp RB Leipzig 2025Getty Images
Mohamed Mansi

Translated by

Klopp intervenes personally to snatch Moroccan talent for Germany

Bundesliga
Y. Ebnoutalib
J. Klopp
Germany
Morocco
Eintracht Frankfurt
Germany
Morocco

Germany moves early to snatch an attacking talent from Morocco's grasp

Germany national team manager Jürgen Klopp has stepped in to persuade Eintracht Frankfurt star Younes Ebnoutalib to represent Die Mannschaft rather than Morocco.

"Sky Sports" reported that Klopp paid a visit to Eintracht Frankfurt. Images the club published through its own channels showed, among other things, Klopp deep in conversation with Ebnoutalib.

According to Sky Sports, the pair have already held a lengthy chat. The 22-year-old is also eligible to play for Morocco.

A big admirer of Ebnoutalib's talents, Klopp reportedly wants to convince him to commit to Germany.

Born in Frankfurt to a German mother and a Moroccan father, Ebnoutalib qualifies for Die Mannschaft despite having previously been called up to the Morocco under-15 team.

He opened the new Bundesliga season with a hat-trick against Union Berlin, a game that finished 3-3.

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