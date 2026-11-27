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Bayern Munich head coach Vincent Kompany and the club's sporting director Christoph Freund have insisted that the crises and issues raised off the pitch will not affect the team's focus. They stressed that the priority is preparing for the upcoming meeting with Hamburg, which takes place tomorrow, Saturday, in matchday 11 of the Bundesliga.

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Their comments come amid controversy within the Bavarian club over developments in Jamal Musiala's neurological condition, which caused him to suffer two seizures during pre-season. Joshua Kimmich has also criticised the way the board handled the matter, calling it unworthy of Bayern Munich.

Kimmich spoke out after the 2-1 Champions League defeat to Lille in midweek. He was responding to earlier comments from Karl-Heinz Rummenigge, the former chief executive and current member of the supervisory board, who had suggested renegotiating Musiala's contract to reflect his medical condition.

Goalkeeper Manuel Neuer's private life has drawn widespread media attention in Germany too, after reports emerged that his marriage had broken down. It's yet another storyline swirling around the club.

Kompany refused to treat any of it as a distraction. Speaking at his press conference ahead of the meeting with his former club Hamburg, as reported by ESPN, he said: "I have to disappoint you, not everyone is preoccupied with these things. That doesn't mean I'm naive or that I don't understand what's going on in the world, but for us it's about Bayern against Hamburg. That's what I can influence, and that's our focus."

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He added: "I don't have much time to deal with all the other things. I'm sorry, but I can't help you with these stories."

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Asked about the comments from Kimmich, who is captaining the side while Neuer is out injured, the Belgian said: "I can't help you with these issues right now. We have our own world, and it will stay that way. That doesn't mean we just applaud each other within the team. We speak openly with one another, including about the things that haven't been good."

He continued: "But I protect that space. I try to set an example through my actions, and if I get drawn into discussing other topics now, I won't be setting that example. My priority is the Hamburg game."

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Freund confirmed the club have no intention of punishing Kimmich for his recent comments. The board, he said, hadn't even discussed the matter.

He explained: "We didn't talk about it, and a fine was never on the table. We're looking ahead now."

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Backing his coach, he added: "I can repeat a lot of what Vinny (Kompany) said. There has been extensive media coverage of these issues in recent weeks, but we are going through a difficult period in sporting terms, and we have other things to deal with."

Freund also addressed Neuer's personal situation. The goalkeeper is going through a tough phase, he explained, particularly after his latest injury, but has benefited from stepping away for a while.

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He said: "It's clear he is going through a difficult time in his life, especially with the recent injury. He wants to be with the team as much as possible, but getting some time to rest has been good for him."

The sporting director made clear the club won't comment on the details of the goalkeeper's private life, adding: "The other matters concern Manu's private life, and I don't want to comment on them."

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On the pitch, things aren't much brighter. Bayern Munich were held at home by Cologne last time out, a result that cost them top spot in the Bundesliga. Borussia Dortmund now lead them by two points.

Harry Kane and Michael Olise are both out injured as well, but Kompany is confident his side can get through this phase and rediscover their attacking power.

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The Belgian said: "We're going through a difficult period at the moment, but we will also reach a stage where we can press hard and score six or seven goals, and then luck won't be on our opponents' side."

He concluded: "Perhaps we will be grateful for this phase in the end, because it made us stronger, which is what we hope will happen."