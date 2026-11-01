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Kimi AntonelliGetty Images
Emanuele Tramacere
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Kimi Antonelli is Formula 1 world champion! An Italian wins again after 73 years

Italy

The 20-year-old Italian driver wins the title at the Mexican Grand Prix

Andrea Kimi Antonelli's long pursuit of the Formula 1 world title is over. The 20-year-old Mercedes driver arrived at the Mexico City Grand Prix with a commanding lead in the standings over team-mate George Russel. Russel received a 10-second penalty after an incident at the start and finished sixth, while Antonelli took third to clinch the title.

For Antonelli, the title ends a long wait. An Italian driver had not won the title since 1953, when Alberto Ascari completed a double in a Ferrari 73 years ago. Antonelli, by contrast, has won in a Mercedes, a car that has been virtually unbeatable this season. The team are also on the verge of winning the constructors' standings.

Five races remain in the World Championship, but Antonelli triumphs with 380 points. Verstappen's race win lifts him to second on 261 points, ahead of Lewis Hamilton on 259. Geroge Russel, theoretically the final obstacle to victory, falls further back on 250 points, with Leclerc fifth on 245.

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