Killing two birds with one stone: Torres departure hands Barcelona a double gain

Barcelona have made significant financial gains from the sale of forward Ferran Torres to Paris Saint-Germain. The deal frees up considerable room in their wage budget, handing them extra margin to manoeuvre in the final days of the transfer window.

According to the Spanish newspaper La Vanguardia: "The Catalan club announced the transfer of Ferran Torres to Paris Saint-Germain, in return for receiving 48.8 million euros, in addition to freeing up around 20 million euros of wage space allocated for registering new players."

Torres, the 26-year-old Spain forward, has signed with the French club until 2031 and will wear the number 9 shirt.

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The move delivers Barcelona a double financial boost. They bank the sale proceeds while shedding the commitments tied to the contract of a player with only a year left, one who threatened to walk away for free in the summer of 2027.

Barcelona had signed Torres from Manchester City in December 2021 for 55 million euros fixed, plus 10 million euros in variables. The club never paid out those add-ons, which were tied to difficult targets such as winning the Champions League or the player claiming the Ballon d'Or.

Valencia, the first club of Torres's career, will pocket close to one million euros from the deal as a beneficiary of a percentage tied to training rights, according to the same source.

Torres scored 21 goals for Barcelona last season, taking his total with the Catalans to 65 in 207 matches. Across five seasons he won three La Liga titles, the Copa del Rey and two Spanish Super Cups.

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