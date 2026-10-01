Kieft criticises Netherlands starting regular: 'I doubt whether he can improve, because I’ve been seeing this with him for a few years'

Wim Kieft and Rafael van der Vaart have criticised Quinten Timber's display against Greece. The midfielder kept his place in the Netherlands starting line-up on Thursday night, but after a difficult first half he was taken off at half-time.

Making just his second start for the Netherlands, Timber lined up in Thessaloniki. The Dutch turned in a dreadful first half and trailed 2-0 at the break, after which head coach Xavi left the midfielder in the dressing room among others.

His performance then came under the spotlight in the NOS studio. Presenter Sjoerd van Ramshorst asked Kieft for his verdict on Timber, and the former striker left little room for doubt. "Unsettled. I can see the qualities, but it is all so busy. It always becomes chaotic."

Kieft does not think the problem lies with Timber's technical ability. "It has nothing to do with footballing quality, but a certain calmness and simplicity are simply lacking in his game. He often wants too much and in itself it is no disgrace that you want too much."

Van Ramshorst then asked whether Timber could easily unlearn that side of his game. "I doubt that a bit, because I've been seeing it in him for a few years already," Kieft said.

Even Van der Vaart, who has previously spoken very positively about Timber, feels the midfielder is now caught between different roles. "I was always a huge fan of his when he played for Feyenoord, but he has to focus on one thing. If you want to be a kind of number 10 or number 8, maybe he is just not quite good enough for that."

For Van der Vaart, the choice facing Timber is clear. "To simply say: 'I am a defensive midfielder' - maybe he thinks he is too good for that himself. He is a bit in between. As a player, you do have to make a choice."

He also had clear advice for Timber: "I think the best choice is: I'm going to win that ball and give it to the lads who really can play that pass. Then he really can become a terrific player."