No panic buy! Luis Enrique shuts down transfer talk despite Kvaratskhelia injury blow

PSG head coach Luis Enrique expressed sympathy for winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia following a severe injury setback. However, the Spanish boss firmly ruled out dipping into the transfer market specifically to replace the Georgian international.
Kvaratskhelia suffers severe injury blow for PSG
Paris Saint-Germain forward Khvicha Kvaratskhelia faces a spell on the sidelines after sustaining a serious injury during recent first-team action. The Georgian international has been a crucial component of PSG's attack since joining the club.
Head coach Luis Enrique confirmed the severity of the setback while offering full support to the winger during his rehabilitation.
PSG continue to balance squad rotation as they compete across domestic and European competitions.
Luis Enrique backs 'fighter' Kvaratskhelia to return stronger
Speaking on the injury, Luis Enrique expressed deep sympathy for Kvaratskhelia while maintaining a positive long-term perspective. "Our thoughts are with the player and what he’s going to go through, it’s difficult," Luis Enrique stated.
"Kvara is a fighter... he has been, is and will continue to be a very important player for us."
"We’ll stand by him and be attentive to his needs. He’ll come back even stronger, I have no doubt about that," he added.
PSG boss rejects emergency transfer signings
Despite losing a key offensive player, Luis Enrique shut down suggestions that PSG must sign a replacement in the upcoming transfer window. "No injury means that we absolutely must sign a new player," Luis Enrique clarified.
"Since the start of the season, I’ve always said that we could cope with any injuries."
"Of course, we always keep a close eye on every transfer window... but it’s never because of an injury," the manager insisted.
Parisiens rely on squad unity during tough period
Luis Enrique praised his squad's family mindset as they unite to navigate key player absences ahead of Monday's clash against Lyon.
"We’re the same team with or without injuries, because we all share the same mindset," he concluded.
PSG host Lyon on Monday night at the Parc des Princes seeking to take sole possession of first place in Ligue 1.
A sports journalist with nearly a decade of experience, beginning the professional journey at Indonesia's legendary Tabloid BOLA from 2017 until its final print edition in December 2018. Following that, joining GOAL, contributing as a freelance writer for FIFA, and working within the media department of the ASEAN Football Federation (AFF). Alongside the journalism career, also active as a live play-by-play commentator for Indonesian football since 2017. Holds a bachelor's degree in History from the Faculty of Cultural Sciences, Universitas Padjadjaran, Bandung.
Football Story
Footballing identity built on geography, heritage, and childhood obsession. Although the father played for a traditional rival club, nine years living in Bandung made Persib a spiritual home, sparked in 2006 by Thai goalkeeper Kosin Hathairattanakool and witnessing firsthand how deeply locals own the club. Globally, the first true love was Ronaldo and Inter Milan, enduring the heartbreak of near-misses during injury-plagued years. With Dutch roots in Rotterdam, making Feyenoord the club of choice, the Netherlands national team has always remained close to the heart, highlighted by the 2010 World Cup final, a live 2013 friendly against Indonesia, and Oranje Indonesia watch parties. Arjen Robben and Giovanni van Bronckhorst remain ultimate favorites, while Football Manager 2005 sparked a lasting admiration for Athletic Bilbao’s philosophy. Outside football, allegiance lies with the Chicago Bulls and Golden State Warriors through icons like Michael Jordan, Derrick Rose, and Stephen Curry.
Areas of Expertise
Areas of expertise span Indonesian football and Liga 1 data insights and unique features, alongside Southeast Asian and East Asian football landscapes covering Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam, Japan, and Korea. Additional skills include digital and social media video content creation such as Instagram reels and podcasts, as well as player profiling, feature writing, live broadcasting, interviewing, photography, and multilingual communication in basic français and español .
Favourite Footballing Memory
Combining a passion for backpacking with professional assignments has made it possible to pursue two goals simultaneously. Meeting and interviewing various Indonesian players pursuing careers or currently based abroad, ranging from across Southeast Asia to Europe, has been an absolute privilege and honor. Traveling independently through the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, France, and Japan to track down and connect with Indonesian players competing abroad remains a truly cherished experience. Crafting interview content with them is a body of work that will always hold a special place in memory.
My All-Time XI
It’s tough to lock down a definitive starting XI, but the non-negotiables are Manuel Neuer or Rogério Ceni in goal; alongside Javier Zanetti, Sergio Ramos, N'Golo Kanté, Toni Kroos, Arjen Robben, Mo Salah, and Zlatan Ibrahimović. Juan Román Riquelme or Michael Laudrup most likely complete the tactical puzzle. While legends like Lothar Matthäus, Zinedine Zidane, and Ronaldo are impossible to overlook, they were left out simply because they feature in everyone else's lineup.