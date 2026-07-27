Slavko Vincic has brought his career to an end. The Slovenian referee, who took charge of the World Cup final, has officiated his last match in professional football, the Slovenian Football Association report.

Vincic has decided to stop refereeing at the age of 46. After taking charge of the World Cup final, he feels he has achieved everything.

Before that, the Slovenian had already handled the 2022 Europa League final between Eintracht Frankfurt and Rangers FC, and in 2024 he oversaw the Champions League final between Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund.

Only last week, he was still in charge in New Jersey, where the World Cup final was played. In the match between Spain and Argentina, the official showed Enzo Fernandez a red card.

That was not the only decision from Vincic that came under scrutiny afterwards. The Slovenian also disallowed a Nico Williams goal because Mikel Merino was said to have stood on the toe of Nicolas Otamendi.

Several reckless tackles by Alexis Mac Allister also went unpunished. On the other side, Argentina were furious with Vincic. A petition to have the match replayed was signed en masse.