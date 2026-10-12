Kevin De Bruyne starts talks with new club: January transfer appears imminent

Kevin De Bruyne is heading for the exit at Napoli, according to Italian transfer journalist Nicolo Schira. An MLS club are keen to sign the Belgian.

Since leaving Manchester City for Napoli in the summer of 2025, De Bruyne has made 28 appearances for the southern Italian club, scoring eight goals and providing five assists.

The midfielder's contract runs until mid-2027, but he may leave before then. San Diego FC are pursuing the 35-year-old Belgian.

Back in 2025, San Diego FC were also interested in De Bruyne. They faced competition from Napoli, Galatasaray, Inter Miami and several clubs from Saudi Arabia. De Bruyne ultimately chose Napoli.

De Bruyne could well finish his career in San Diego. The former VfL Wolfsburg and Manchester City player goes on holiday to the city every year and loves the area.

During the November international break, De Bruyne's agent and San Diego's management plan to hold direct talks.