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Bart DHanis
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Kevin De Bruyne responds immediately after Turkey v Belgium to interest from PSV

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Kevin De Bruyne faced questions about PSV's interest after the match between Turkey and Belgium. The midfielder gave little away.

On Thursday morning, Dutch newspapers were full of De Bruyne stories after Nicolo Schira broke the news from Italy earlier that day.

Rik Elfrink confirmed PSV's interest, but said a transfer was far from a done deal.

De Bruyne remains a Napoli player, and the club are said to want a transfer fee for him. The former Manchester City player also earns a high salary.

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Nevertheless, PSV have a chance of signing him. De Bruyne's wife is from Hasselt, where the couple have a house. De Herdgang is less than an hour away from there.

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After scoring once in Turkey's 1-2 defeat by Belgium, De Bruyne faced questions about the interest. "When I got up this morning, I saw that a lot of people had sent me messages."

"Right now, I'm here and just doing my job. I'm having a good season and I'm glad I'm fit enough to help the team and play matches," he concluded. "Whatever comes, comes."

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De Bruyne began his playing career in Belgium with KRC Genk. Werder Bremen soon brought him to Germany. After spells at Chelsea, Wolfsburg and Manchester City, he arrived in Italy last season.

In Naples, the 35-year-old midfielder has endured an inconsistent period. He has frequently struggled with injuries and is said to be unhappy with the coach's style of play.