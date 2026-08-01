Kenneth Taylor responds at lightning speed after row with Gennaro Gattuso

Kenneth Taylor hit back at Gennaro Gattuso in double-quick time after their training-ground altercation earlier this week. The Dutchman got on the scoresheet in Lazio's 6-3 friendly win over Avellino.

Radio Laziale footage on Thursday showed an angry Gattuso sending Taylor off the training pitch. The cause of the 'row' remains unknown, but the pair now seem to have cleared the air.

"Emotions did indeed run high for a moment, but it was merely a storm in a teacup," agent Guido Albers had already told De Telegraaf. He also explained that Gattuso actually likes Taylor's character and his strong reaction on the pitch.

Then on Saturday, Taylor came on in the second half of the friendly against Avellino and immediately provided the final act: 6-3. The Dutchman pounced on an error in the opposition defence and applied a neat finish.

That brought an eventful spell to a close in the best possible way, although in Italy they are still not convinced Taylor's future lies with Lazio. He is also said to be drawing interest from clubs in the Premier League.

Lazio signed Taylor from Ajax in January for just under €17 million. During his first six months in Italy, he made 21 appearances, scoring 3 goals and adding 2 assists. Taylor remains under contract in Rome until mid-2030.