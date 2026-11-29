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Míchel Sánchez has named his line-up for Ajax in De Klassieker against Feyenoord, but Daley Blind misses out again. Kenneth Perez has already drawn conclusions about the 36-year-old defender.

"Daley Blind won't get back into the team," Perez insisted on ESPN. "No, he really won't. Not at all. I think it's going to be very difficult."

"I'm a huge fan of Daley Blind, but it's been a very long time now. He's been fit for quite a while. Look, Bissouma isn't match-sharp either, but he's playing now."

Karim El Ahmadi is unconvinced by his colleague's verdict. He believes Blind will still get chances, especially if coach Míchel Sánchez occasionally uses a back three.

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"But that's not the Ajax way," Perez countered. "Ajax generally don't start with three centre-backs. And Baas is a guaranteed starter. He's developed so well!"

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"Blind is below Baas in the pecking order anyway, because Baas plays almost every game. And he plays very well. Otherwise, Janse plays. So where is Daley Blind supposed to get match fit now? Nowhere. I don't think he's allowed to play for the reserves," Perez concluded with a wink.

Blind did start for Ajax against FC Thun on Thursday, though, in a 4-0 Conference League win. The left-footer played the full 90 minutes.

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"Leonardo and Blind are very important to me," Míchel told Ziggo Sport on Thursday. "We have a big squad and I want all the players available because we now have eight matches in fewer than 25 days. There will certainly be problems, both physically and in our play, and we'll need the whole squad."

"I wanted to give Blind minutes in the previous match, but it was also important for Berghuis and Brandt to return and get some playing time," he explained. "But I think Blind needs to play to get back to feeling his best. He's a player we need a lot from."