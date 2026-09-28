Kenneth Perez: 'The Netherlands really have a problem in that position'

The Netherlands national team have made a fine start to this international period, but Kenneth Perez still sees one problem position in the side: left-back. He said that on Voetbalpraat on ESPN.

Micky van de Ven played the full ninety minutes at left-back against both Germany (1-1) and Serbia (1-2). He did not really convince Marciano Vink or Perez.

"I don't see him as a left-back," said Vink. Perez agreed. "No, neither do I. The Netherlands really have a problem at left-back. Surely Daley Blind can't do it?" said Perez with a wink.

"Hato has played there too, hasn't he?" Vink suggests. "But at Chelsea he actually plays more as the left-sided centre-back. Maybe Mats Rots is still an option."

Arno Vermeulen, also at the table, did see positives in Van de Ven's display against Serbia. "On the other hand, there is a moment against Serbia when things go wrong at the back and of course, with his pace, with that block tackle, he solves something all the way over on the other side, no less."

Even so, he also feels Van de Ven is not the best fit at left-back. "I think Xavi actually wants more football there, in that position."

Finally, Perez said, referring to Van de Ven and Jan Paul van Hecke: "In the back four, you simply have two lads who are 20th with Tottenham (in the Premier League, ed.). And one of them is captain."