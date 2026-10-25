Kenneth Perez rules out two top leagues for Anis Hadj Moussa

Kenneth Perez criticised Anis Hadj Moussa after PSV faced Feyenoord, despite the winger scoring for the visitors. The ESPN pundit believes the Feyenoord player would not be able to make it in two of Europe's top leagues.

"He might make a move soon, too. He'll have very strong competition as a winger. Then you don't get much time. That's something he'll have to work on," Karim El Ahmadi said of the Feyenoord forward.

Presenter Milan van Dongen had heard Hadj Moussa say that "defending is not really my thing". He put it to Perez: "I often hear you say it, Kenneth: at the top level in Europe, even the stars run back like beasts to defend."

"That's why it really is the Saudi Pro League or Italy. England is out of the question, and Spain is very difficult, of course," said Perez, who has doubts over Hadj Moussa's prospects in a top league.

"He could play in Spain, though, couldn't he?" El Ahmadi countered. "I was at Real Betis – Feyenoord in the Champions League. You see a player like Antony at Betis. Hadj Moussa could become that kind of player."

Perez disagreed. "Then you're talking about Betis, one of the clubs just below the top teams in Spain. I'm talking about Atlético Madrid, FC Barcelona and Real Madrid. He's not quite quick enough for them."

"Those top players are simply beasts. It's no disgrace that he isn't among them, either. Those players really are phenomenally good," Perez said.