Kenneth Perez deeply impressed: ‘He is the future of the Netherlands national team!’

Kenneth Perez has been hugely impressed by Mexx Meerdink's qualities, the ESPN analyst said during the broadcast of the Johan Cruyff Shield. The Dane sees the AZ striker as the future of the Netherlands.

Just seven minutes into the match, Meerdink played a major role. Joey Veerman struck him in the face, forcing the PSV midfielder off and leaving the home side to continue with ten men.

After half an hour, Meerdink struck again. A cross from Mateo Chavez took a touch off Ryan Flamingo, allowing the 23-year-old forward to head home from close range.

Perez was highly impressed by Meerdink's display, with the striker having missed a large part of last season through injury. “I think he is better than before that injury, because he now knows what it is like to miss football, and he has become physically stronger.”

Last season, Perez had already said he was taken with the son of Martijn Meerdink. He called him a future top player, and he still stands by that.

“I still think he is the future of the Netherlands national team. I know it sounds strange on the basis of so few matches, but the way he finishes and moves... I hope I’m proved right in three years,” he concludes.