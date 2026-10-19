Kees Smit makes crucial decision about his future

Kees Smit has agreed a new contract with AZ until mid-2030, the Alkmaar club announced on Monday. The midfielder's current deal expires on 30 June 2028.

Voetbal International recently reported that Smit (20) was set to extend his contract with AZ by four seasons. The attacking midfielder made his professional debut for Jong AZ shortly after his 17th birthday. He made his first-team debut a year later and has since played 84 times.

Smit won the Eurojackpot KNVB Cup and Johan Cruyff Shield with AZ. He also won the UEFA Youth League with Jong AZ and the European title with the Netherlands Under-19s. After playing for the Netherlands Under-21s, he joined the senior Netherlands team earlier this year for a friendly against Norway.

"The confidence the club has in me is enormous, of course. It feels very familiar here and there is still plenty to learn. We reached an agreement fairly quickly, really," Smit said, explaining why he is committing his future to AZ.

"You have some wonderful moments in the youth teams, of course. But I think it only really counts in the first team. Winning the cup, great European matches... I think that is ultimately what you do it for. And playing here again each time makes me proud," said Smit, who is pleased to be staying in Alkmaar with the club he loves for the time being.

"I don't think you see it very often, but you do here. Of course, there are a lot of lads who have played here for many years. But I think it is special myself, and I'm happy about it too. You know so many players you've played with for such a long time, and people you've been seeing for such a long time. It's like a family," Smit said.

"A lot has been said and written about Kees. He is an enormous talent, but the main reason for this contract extension is how Kees feels about AZ," said technical director Niels van Duinen.

Van Duinen is proud that Smit is signing a new contract after eleven years at AZ. "I think that is unique and, at the same time, something we at AZ are enormously proud of. I think it is a huge compliment to the club, because it is about how players feel about the club. That is something I felt very strongly in my conversations with Kees."