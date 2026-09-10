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FC Bayern München v FK Bodo/Glimt - UEFA Champions League 2026/27 League Phase MD1Getty Images Sport
Muhammad Sharaf Eldeen

Translated by

Kane replicates the historic achievement of Cristiano and Lewandowski

Bayern Munich vs Bodoe/Glimt
Bayern Munich
Bodoe/Glimt
Champions League
H. Kane
C. Ronaldo
Al Nassr FC
Germany
Norway
England
Portugal
Saudi Arabia

The English star made his mark once again

Harry Kane's fine Champions League form rolled on as he found the net in Bayern Munich's emphatic 5-0 win over Norway's Bodo/Glimt on Thursday evening in the opening round.

According to the "Opta" statistics network, Kane became one of only four players in Champions League history to score in eight consecutive matches or more, joining Cristiano Ronaldo, who managed it twice, Robert Lewandowski, also twice, and Ruud van Nistelrooy.

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Kane grabbed Bayern's second on 61 minutes, rising to meet Michael Olise's free-kick delivery and heading it home. That extended his scoring streak to eight Champions League games in a row.

Jamal Musiala had broken the deadlock in the 47th minute before Kane doubled the lead. Alphonso Davies then made it three in the 77th minute, thumping a powerful strike from outside the box.

Olise rounded off the five, striking twice in the 83rd minute and again in the second minute of stoppage time as the German side kicked off their European campaign in style.

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