England striker Harry Kane is preparing to extend his stay with Germany's Bayern Munich for three additional seasons, in a move that reflects his complete stability in Bavaria and a shift in his footballing priorities towards winning more continental titles.

Britain's "The Times" newspaper revealed that the 33-year-old striker is expected to begin official talks with the Bavarian club's management this week to extend his contract until 2029, instead of its current expiry date of 30 June 2027.

Family stability and peace of mind

Kane has settled completely in Munich since arriving in Germany to elevate his footballing career. He feels thoroughly comfortable with his family in the Bavarian city.

His salary, currently estimated at around 25 million euros a year, is not expected to rise significantly in the new deal. That points to a decision driven by sporting and personal factors rather than financial ones.

Shifting priorities

The potential extension reflects a clear shift in the England goalscorer's priorities.

A return to the Premier League had long been on the table as a way of surpassing Alan Shearer's record for goals scored in the English league. Reports now suggest Kane is focusing more on winning further titles with Bayern Munich, chief among them the Champions League, which remains the main objective for both player and club.

Exceptional numbers

Kane has produced exceptional numbers since joining Bayern. He has won two consecutive Bundesliga titles and, during the 2025-2026 season alone, scored 61 goals in 51 matches across all competitions. That makes him one of the most dangerous strikers in Europe and one of the main reasons behind Bayern's desire to keep him for longer.

Both parties expect to conclude negotiations in the coming days. The move will give Bayern Munich the attacking stability they need for the years ahead and guarantee Kane the continuation of his career at one of Europe's biggest clubs.