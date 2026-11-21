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England's Harry Kane, the Bayern Munich striker, has broken his silence after suffering a serious ankle injury, sending a message from his hospital bed after undergoing surgery.

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Kane went down in the 15th minute of Bayern Munich's clash with Cologne at the Allianz Arena on Friday. He was chasing a Michael Olise cross when Cologne defender Joel Schmied got to the ball first and collided with his planted leg.

The Ballon d'Or winner, who has had ankle problems in the past, tried to play on but eventually gave in to the pain. He signalled to the bench and limped off with two physiotherapists. After the 1-1 draw, he left the stadium on crutches.

Tests after the match confirmed the 33-year-old striker had suffered a high ankle injury involving the tibiofibular joint ligament. He'll be out for several months.

Kane had successful surgery to repair the torn ligament, then posted on Instagram from his hospital bed: "These are the ups and downs of life! Naturally I am very frustrated by this injury, but as always it is an opportunity to show resilience and to develop in preparation for 2027."

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He added: "I will come back refreshed and ready for the decisive stage of the season! 'Tough times don't last, tough people do', a saying I heard from my friend Julian Edelman, the former American football player. Thank you all for your messages! Everything is fine."

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Bayern Munich confirmed the operation had been a success and said Kane would be out for "the next few months", wishing him a speedy recovery.

The setback will cost Kane big matches for his club and possibly his country. If he returns in mid or late February, he'll miss the rest of the Champions League league phase, including the meeting with Manchester United on 20 January.

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He's also likely to sit out tough Bundesliga fixtures, among them the game against Bayer Leverkusen.

England face an anxious wait too. Kane is in a race against time to be fit for their two decisive Nations League quarter-final matches against Norway, which begin on 27 March, and his participation is in serious doubt.

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It's a cruel interruption for the Three Lions' top scorer. He won the Ballon d'Or last October, extended his Bayern contract until June 2029, and has 10 goals and 10 assists in 16 competitive matches for the club this season.

Earlier this month, after signing his new deal, Kane spoke of his love for the club, saying: "I feel completely at home at Bayern Munich. I love the club, the fans and the city of Munich. We have a great team and a special coach in Vincent Kompany, and I feel very proud to belong to this club."

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He concluded: "My whole family is very happy here, and I was keen to stay. I am now looking to the future and I want to win more titles with this great club."