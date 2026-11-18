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Edon Zhegorva is feeling better and has returned to training with the rest of the squad.

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For once, the treatment room at Continassa has brought good news for Luciano Spalletti. The Juventus manager spent the international break anxiously awaiting updates from national-team camps. Already facing a full-blown injury crisis, Juventus then had to contend with injuries to Edon Zhegrova and Zeki Celik. Today, at least one of them returned to training with the squad.

Zhegrova back with the squad - Spalletti has put the team back to work ahead of Sunday's 12.30pm kick-off against Venezia at the Allianz Stadium, Juventus' round 12 fixture in the 2026/2027 Serie A season. Zhegrova is back among the available players. The Kosovo international suffered a muscle problem while with his national team and missed their second match of the break, but has recovered and returned to training.

Four still training separately - The other four players with problems that are "on the mend" have yet to recover. Andrea Cambiaso remains a doubt for Venezia. He is stepping up his recovery from the problem he suffered before the break, although he is still working separately. Kalulu, meanwhile, is 100% certain to miss the Venezia match and is targeting the following league game against Como. Celik and Nico Gonzalez have some chance of returning, but caution is essential.

Conceicao back, but not Yildiz or the long-term absentees - Chico Conceicao has recovered from his shoulder problem and is already training with his team-mates. Yildiz has returned to work on the pitch, but his comeback remains at least a month away. There is still no news on Locatelli and Thuram, who will return to training in 2027.

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The fixture list - Juventus need to climb the Serie A table. Their next two matches, at home to Venezia and away to Como, will also be crucial for Spalletti's future. He could, however, point to their positive Europa League campaign, with Juventus due to face Omonia on Thursday 26 November. After Como, Juventus will make their Coppa Italia debut in the round of 16 against Sassuolo.