Juventus, the squad for Cagliari: seven absentees, two returns

JuventusJuventus have announced their squad for the match against Cagliari on the club's official website. Locatelli, Yildiz, Thuram, Grabara, Neto, Ekhator, Milik and Boga all miss out. Cambiaso and Cabal return, while Neto is also absent through suspension and Alajbegovic is included.





2 Celik

3 Bremer

4 Gatti

Next matches CGL Serie A 14:45 JUV

6 Kelly

7 Conceicao

8 Koopmeiners

9 Kolo Muani

11 Zhegrova

12 Douglas Luiz

15 Kalulu

17 Alajbegovic

20 Cambiaso

22 McKennie

23 Pinsoglio

24 Rugani

25 Vicario

26 Lucumi

27 Woltemade

29 Sarr

31 Gonzalez

32 Cabal

40 Radu





Now in Cagliari, Juventus are getting ready for the match as Luciano Spalletti works on the starting line-up. He is aiming for a positive result in an important test in Juventus's campaign. The manager should go with a 4-2-3-1 to keep the side balanced and get the best out of his attacking players.