Juventus star responds to comparison with Mohamed Salah

Francisco Conceicao has responded to his coach Luciano Spalletti's comparison between the Juventus winger and Mohamed Salah, the Egyptian the Italian worked with during his time in charge of Roma.

Speaking to Marca, Conceicao said: "I learn from many players, and Salah is a legend of football. As for me, I am still young, and I try to learn from everyone in order to keep developing."

Juventus paid more than 32 million euros for the Portuguese in the summer of 2025.

"I feel very comfortable here, because I have the confidence of the coach, my team-mates and everyone at the club," Conceicao said.

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He continued: "But I don't feel the same satisfaction because the team is not getting wins, and that is true. Expectations are high at this club, and we have to improve the details in order to achieve our objectives."

One goal and one assist in 438 minutes is the Portugal international's return so far this season.

After the 1-1 draw with Cagliari, Conceicao admitted his side must get better at breaking down opponents who sit deep.

"I think the details were what made the difference in that match, and that is something we have to improve. But playing against teams that put 11 men behind the ball is also difficult," he explained.

Sharper finishing is the fix, in his view. "If we develop our effectiveness in attack, then I think we will be better placed to win," he said.

There's a family score to settle, too. Sergio Conceicao, the father who handed Francisco his first appearance at Porto, went out of the UEFA Cup in the first round in 2006-2007 to Celta Vigo while playing for Standard Liege. The Belgians lost 1-0 at home, then 3-0 at Balaidos.

Quizzed on what the Europa League means to Juventus, he said the squad want to go as far as they possibly can.