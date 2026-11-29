Matchday 13 sends Juventus to Como tonight. Their Serie A clash with the Lombardy side kicks off at 20:45. Here is Luciano Spalletti's squad, with Pierre Kalulu back in contention. Jeff Ekhator is also included after coming off with a slight knock in Thursday's match against Omonia Nicosia. He made his first competitive start of the season and scored in that game.
Como-Juventus: Juventus squad
2 Celik
3 Bremer
4 Gatti
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6 Kelly
7 Conceicao
8 Koopmeiners
9 Kolo Muani
11 Zhegrova
12 Douglas Luiz
13 Boga
15 Kalulu
17 Alajbegovic
18 Ekhator
20 Cambiaso
22 McKennie
23 Pinsoglio
24 Rugani
25 Vicario
26 Lucumi
27 Woltemade
29 Sarr
32 Cabal
33 Neto