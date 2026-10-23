Antonio Conte isn't the only figure casting a shadow. Stefano Pioli is also looming over Luciano Spalletti. At Juventus, the fallout from the heavy home defeat to Lazio shows no sign of easing, leaving the manager from Certaldo increasingly vulnerable. According to betting analysts at Better and Betflag, the odds on him being sacked by Christmas have shortened again to 2.00 from 2.40 immediately after the Lazio match. Conte remains the clear frontrunner for the Juventus job at 4.50. Pioli has gained ground over the past 48 hours, his odds shortening from 10.00 to 7.50.

Another notable former Juventus figure, Didier Deschamps, is at 10.00, with Arne Slot at 15.00. Igor Tudor, another potential return, is further back at 25.00.