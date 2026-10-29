Juventus boss Luciano Spalletti admits Serie A table is weighing heavily on players' minds after shock Genoa defeat

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Luciano Spalletti has expressed deep concern over the mental state of his Juventus squad following a damaging defeat against Genoa. The Bianconeri boss suggested that the club's current standing in the Serie A table is starting to negatively impact his players' performances on the pitch.

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Pressure mounting at Juventus

Spalletti did not hide his frustration following Juventus' disappointing performance at Marassi, where they fell to a resilient Genoa side. The veteran coach pointed to the psychological burden currently affecting his squad, noting that the pressure of their league position is becoming a visible obstacle. With results failing to go their way, the weight of expectation appears to be hampering the team's ability to execute on matchdays.

"It happens to me all too often now to be surprised by what I saw in the game played, which is different from what I saw in the previous one," the coach explained, as quoted by Sky Sport Italia. "The fact is that at Lecce I had seen certain things, then we didn't train and today I see other things. Nowadays we play at high rhythms, with great intensity, there are duels everywhere, and we continue to be fragile from this point of view; then they scored two goals also due to our responsibilities, we had a couple of chances ourselves and then everything became heavier. Even this league table we are living with and the results we have achieved are weighing a bit on our heads."

Apologies to the Bianconeri faithful

Understanding the gravity of the defeat and the poor quality of the performance, Spalletti used his post-match press conference to issue a direct apology to the travelling supporters. Fully aware of the gravity of the defeat and the lifeless nature of the performance, the tactician refused to hide behind excuses in his post-match press conference, making it his top priority to face the fans who made the journey before dissecting what went wrong on the pitch.

"The first thing to do is to apologize to them, then we can talk about everything. If we have to talk about the difficulties we had tonight, it's quite easy. We were not at the level of physical impact and dueling. We lost everything from an intensity point of view," the manager stated.

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Struggling to win the duels

The tactical battle was largely won by Genoa in the individual duels, a fact that Spalletti was quick to acknowledge. He admitted that the intensity shown by the opposition far outweighed that of his own players, creating a significant imbalance on the pitch. This lack of competitive edge is a major worry for the manager as he looks ahead to a difficult run of fixtures that will test the squad's depth and resolve.

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"It is precisely the heat with which the others reach us compared to us, this worries me a bit because we have already talked about it a lot, then you risk doing more damage if you speak in the heat of the moment, so I'm taking a bit more time to evaluate certain issues," Spalletti explained. "Of course, if we don't raise this type of level in training, then it's difficult to do it in a match. We are in a bit of difficulty because these are the players we have, then someone plays earlier or later, I made the choice to keep Woltemade out so as not to give references to Genoa's central defenders."

Questions over squad quality

Spalletti went even further by questioning whether the current group of players possesses the necessary attributes to compete at the highest level. Following an alarmingly flat display, Spalletti took aim at his side's distinct lack of grit and warned that a serious reality check is needed if they are to salvage their ambitions.

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"We put little of everything into it and we need to go and see if these players have this 'everything', otherwise we should say things already said, and take steps back to understand what the current situation is," he remarked. "But effectively there was very little, little fight, we have to realize that and we have to put something more into it, provided that we have this something more."