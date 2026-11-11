Juventus plot MASSIVE goalkeeper clear-out as Bianconeri eye next Italian star

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Juventus are planning a major overhaul of their goalkeeping department next summer following a series of impending squad departures. Frosinone prospect Lorenzo Palmisani has emerged as their primary transfer target as the club look to secure a reliable deputy for Guglielmo Vicario.

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Juventus plan major goalkeeping overhaul

Juventus are preparing for a significant rebuild of their goalkeeping ranks ahead of the summer transfer window. With a host of impending departures, the Italian club are actively scouring the market for fresh talent.

According to Tuttosport, Vicario is fully expected to retain his status as the undisputed number one. However, the supporting cast behind the Italian international is set for a drastic transformation. CEO Giovanni Carnevali and chief football officer Frederic Massara have already started laying the crucial groundwork. Their primary objective is to build a strong, reliable pairing to support Vicario next season across all competitions.

Palmisani emerges as top target

Frosinone prospect Palmisani has emerged at the very top of the Juventus recruitment shortlist. The highly-rated youngster was previously linked with a move to the Bianconeri during the summer window, and their interest has only intensified.

Palmisani recently committed his immediate future to Frosinone, signing a new long-term contract in September that runs until 2031. However, the Juve hierarchy remain completely undeterred by his lengthy extension.

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One proposed strategy is to agree a permanent transfer in January while allowing the goalkeeper to finish the current campaign on loan in Ciociaria. This mirrors the successful approach Bianconeri took when signing defender Federico Gatti from the same club.

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Three goalkeepers face Turin exit

The urgent need for new arrivals stems from an impending mass exodus of backup options. Kamil Grabara will return to Wolfsburg after suffering a ruptured cruciate ligament in September, meaning Juventus will rightfully refuse to trigger their €11.5m option to buy him.

Furthermore, Neto is fully expected to leave the club at the end of the current campaign. The veteran Brazilian was only signed as emergency cover and will not have his short-term stay extended.

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Carlo Pinsoglio is also staring at the Turin exit door. The long-serving shot-stopper turns 37 in March, and club officials consider another contract renewal to be highly unlikely.

International alternatives actively monitored

While Palmisani remains the domestic priority, the Old Lady are actively exploring international alternatives to bolster their squad. Carnevali and Massara are casting a wide net across global markets to ensure they secure the perfect profile.

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Coritiba's Pedro Morisco is firmly on the recruitment radar after breaking into Carlo Ancelotti's Brazil squad. The young South American offers an intriguing, high-potential option for the future. Meanwhile, Krasnodar number one Stanislav Agkatsev is also being closely monitored by Juventus scouts.