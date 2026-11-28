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Juventus are watching the winter transfer window closely. Despite the controversy of recent weeks, their priority is still to add a striker with "technical attributes" different from those of Kolo Muani and Woltemade to Luciano Spalletti's squad.

Juventus also want to strengthen elsewhere, though UEFA restrictions and other factors will shape their budget. They hope to address another area left short last summer: the defensive flanks.

The summer move that fell through: In the final days of the summer transfer window, chief executive Giovanni Carnevali and sporting director Frederic Massara tried to arrange an outgoing deal and an arrival in that area of the squad.

Brazilian Juan Cabal was a candidate to leave, while Juventus pursued Argentine Nicolas Tagliafico. Cabal, the former Verona player, rejected every offer from Bologna or Atalanta to try to earn his place in Turin. His decision also ended the prospect of an arrival.

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Spalletti wants a reinforcement: Numerous injuries have forced Spalletti to use players in formations and roles that do not entirely suit them. Ahead of the January transfer window, he has reiterated to the club that he needs a specialist full-back to give him more options and avoid overworking Kalulu and Cambiaso. Both are currently expected to start and have already had several fitness problems.

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Tagliafico remains an option: Nicolas Tagliafico remains a viable option for January. The Argentine wide player, born in 1992, is under contract with Lyon until 30 June 2027, the end of the season, and could leave for a very low fee in January.

He made just six appearances this season under Paulo Fonseca. The Portuguese then left for Sporting Lisbon, but Tagliafico's situation has not improved under Carlos Vicens, who gave him only 16 minutes in the head-to-head clash with Lille.

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Miranda back in the frame: Juventus have other options but will need to work within their constraints. The club are also monitoring Juan Miranda, a player sporting director Massara has liked for some time. His Bologna contract expires at the end of next season, and talks over a renewal have yet to take off. Both Juventus and AC Milan are looking to take advantage.