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Rian Rosendaal

Translated by

Juventus enquire about Dutchman who costs €50 million

Transfers
Lazio

Juventus are exploring the possibility of signing Kenneth Taylor. It won't be easy, because according to the Italian newspaper La Repubblica Lazio want at least €50 million for the Dutch midfielder.

Juventus officials spoke with Taylor's representatives this week to discuss a possible transfer. They quickly realised bringing in the midfielder would be extremely difficult.

Lazio stand to make a hefty profit on Taylor if they get €50 million. The Dutchman joined last season from Ajax for €15 million.

That may be linked to Teun Koopmeiners' situation. Partly because of Douglas Luiz's return, his place at Juventus is under threat. Aston Villa and Nottingham Forest are following developments with interest.

Taylor is under contract at Lazio until the end of the 2029/30 season. According to Transfermarkt, the former Ajax player is currently worth €25 million, half of what the Romans want.

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On Thursday, the midfielder made the news after coach Gennaro Gattuso sent him off the training ground. It soon emerged that the two men had spoken and that the air had been cleared.

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