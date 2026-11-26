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Jeff Ekhator will start an official match for Juventus for the first time tonight against Omonia. He started a summer friendly against Basel after a shortage of forwards prompted Luciano Spalletti to put him straight into the side. Ekhator suffered a muscle problem almost immediately and missed a month. He returned to the pitch just after the league match against Parma, only to suffer another injury in training soon afterwards.

Juventus believe in Ekhator. So does Giovanni Carnevali, along with Marco Ottolini, who saw him emerge at Genoa. Luciano Spalletti also backs him and has already used him in the closing minutes against AZ Alkmaar and Fiorentina.

Ekhator has scored for the Under-21s, and Silvio Baldini rates him highly. Spalletti confirmed as much: "I see him as a physical centre-forward who can hold up the ball and make possession useful even in a difficult moment. Silvio thinks the world of him. He is one of my closest friends in football, and now that I'm working with Ekhator, I completely agree with him. I wouldn't put all the responsibility for solving our problems on his shoulders, but he is a promising player."

"Ekhator is an outstanding player and I think Juventus will realise that. He wants to improve and is more mature than his years suggest. He reads situations on the pitch with great clarity," the Italy Under-21 head coach had said.

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Between now and January, the 2006-born forward will have seven matches (across the league, Europa League and Coppa Italia) to show he can earn a place in Juventus' rotation. Then the transfer window opens. Spalletti wants a more ready-made forward, "a striker you can launch the ball up to". Ekhator could become that player, but he is not there yet.

Next matches JUV Europa League 15:00 OMO

Ekhator gets his chance on the pitch first. In January, Juve will decide what comes next. He could leave: according to Tuttosport, Genoa would take him back to replace the injured Colombo, Parma would take him to replace Romero, and Monza could bring him in if Gustavo Varela departs. Juve could even use Ekhator to open talks with Monza over the Portuguese centre-forward. Ekhator needs regular playing time, which Spalletti cannot guarantee him as things stand. He still has until January to show he belongs at Juventus, if not now, then in the near future.