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Al Qadsiah vs Al Nassr - Saudi Pro LeagueGetty Images Sport

Translated by

Just three months after signing him: Benfica snatch Morocco talent from Al-Qadsiah

Transfers
S. El Karouani
Al Diriyah vs Al Qadsiah
Al Diriyah
Al Qadsiah
Saudi Pro League
Maritimo vs Benfica
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Benfica
Liga Portugal
Morocco
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Saudi Arabia
Portugal

Saudi club loses a new player

Benfica have pulled off a coup, prising a Moroccan talent away from Al-Qadsiah just three months after the Saudi club signed him.

Al-Qadsiah confirmed on Tuesday that they had agreed to send left-back Soufiane El Karouani to Benfica on loan until the end of the current season, with a buy-back clause.

Previous press reports suggest the Portuguese giants can make the move permanent once the loan expires, paying around 10 million euros to do so.

Saudi Pro League
Al Diriyah crest
Al Diriyah
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Al Qadsiah crest
Al Qadsiah
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Liga Portugal
Maritimo crest
Maritimo
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Benfica crest
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His exit arrives barely three months after he arrived. Al-Qadsiah snapped him up last June on a three-year deal, a free transfer following the end of his contract with Dutch side Utrecht.

According to press reports, the Moroccan full-back struggled to settle in Saudi Arabia and slipped out of Irish coach Brendan Rodgers' plans this season.

At 25, El Karouani ranks among the game's most exciting rising talents. He played 50 matches for Utrecht last season, scoring 4 goals and setting up 18 more.

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