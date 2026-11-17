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Jurriën Timber was taken aback by a question from ESPN immediately after Germany's match against the Netherlands. The broadcaster asked him about reports of his impending Arsenal contract extension.

The Athletic reported on Monday evening that Timber and Arsenal had agreed an improved contract. Since arriving in 2023, he has become a key player, though the length of the new deal remains unknown.

Timber endured a disastrous start to his time at Arsenal. He suffered a serious knee injury in August 2023 and spent months in rehabilitation. The defender fought his way back and played an important part in last season's league title, Arsenal's first since 2004.

The former Ajax player has endured other injury-hit spells, including last season. He returned fit for the Champions League final defeat against Paris Saint-Germain, but did not come through the match in Budapest unscathed and missed the World Cup.

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The Netherlands international recently made his 100th Arsenal appearance in a 0-1 away win against Nottingham Forest. He has scored seven goals and provided eleven assists so far.

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Last Friday, Timber also scored twice as the Netherlands completely outplayed Greece in a 7-0 win.

On Monday evening, the Netherlands lost 0-5 away to Germany. It was an unprecedented humiliation. Timber, who started, then faced a question about his contract extension.

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“Who wrote that?” Timber asked. Reporter Pascal Kamperman credited The Athletic. “Well, they’re on the ball. They’re on the right track, yes,” Timber added with a laugh.

“I’m really enjoying my time at Arsenal. I hope to stay there for a long time. It’ll all work out. I just need to put my signature on it,” he concluded.