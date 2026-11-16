'He is a complete player!' – Jurgen Klopp reveals how Mikel Arteta transformed Kai Havertz

Germany manager Jurgen Klopp has praised Kai Havertz's tactical intelligence, highlighting how Mikel Arteta has successfully unlocked the forward's elite qualities at Arsenal. Klopp is now looking to harness that exact same blueprint on the international stage.
Harnessing Arsenal form for Die Nationalmannschaft
As Germany prepare for their crucial UEFA Nations League Group A2 finale against the Netherlands in Berlin, manager Jurgen Klopp has placed immense faith in Kai Havertz. The Germany boss has been closely analysing how Mikel Arteta successfully harnesses the forward's talents at Arsenal.
With quarter-final qualification on the line, translating those elite club standards to the international stage is the primary objective for the coaching staff.
Klopp lauds Havertz's tactical intelligence
Klopp was glowing in his assessment of Havertz's complete profile, pointing directly to the tactical intelligence cultivated under Arteta in North London. The Germany manager admitted that facing the former Chelsea star is always a difficult tactical challenge.
"I have often faced teams defended by Kai, and I know very well in tactical preparations that facing Kai is not an easy task. He is a complete package as a top player," Klopp stated.
"Mikel Arteta relies heavily on him because Kai is always reliable to put in an extraordinary performance thanks to his technical capacity and intelligence."
Translating club success to international dominance
Building directly on Arteta's tactical blueprint, Klopp and Havertz are fully aligned on unlocking an even higher ceiling for the national team. The forward's exceptional ability to interpret space and dictate attacking phases makes him an invaluable asset.
"Kai and I have agreed that there is still huge potential that we want to develop further together in the national team," Klopp added.
Havertz is eager to channel that sharp club form into international goals, especially after narrowly missing out against Serbia.
Ready to shine against the Netherlands
Havertz remains focused on converting his relentless club work rate into decisive performances as Germany lock horns with the Netherlands in Berlin. Armed with Arteta's tactical foundations and Klopp's unwavering backing, the forward is primed to lead the line.
"I will evaluate it, improve it in the next training session, and hope to score directly in tomorrow's match against the Netherlands," Havertz concluded.
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A sports journalist with nearly a decade of experience, beginning the professional journey at Indonesia's legendary Tabloid BOLA from 2017 until its final print edition in December 2018. Following that, joining GOAL, contributing as a freelance writer for FIFA, and working within the media department of the ASEAN Football Federation (AFF). Alongside the journalism career, also active as a live play-by-play commentator for Indonesian football since 2017. Holds a bachelor's degree in History from the Faculty of Cultural Sciences, Universitas Padjadjaran, Bandung.
Football Story
Footballing identity built on geography, heritage, and childhood obsession. Although the father played for a traditional rival club, nine years living in Bandung made Persib a spiritual home, sparked in 2006 by Thai goalkeeper Kosin Hathairattanakool and witnessing firsthand how deeply locals own the club. Globally, the first true love was Ronaldo and Inter Milan, enduring the heartbreak of near-misses during injury-plagued years. With Dutch roots in Rotterdam, making Feyenoord the club of choice, the Netherlands national team has always remained close to the heart, highlighted by the 2010 World Cup final, a live 2013 friendly against Indonesia, and Oranje Indonesia watch parties. Arjen Robben and Giovanni van Bronckhorst remain ultimate favorites, while Football Manager 2005 sparked a lasting admiration for Athletic Bilbao’s philosophy. Outside football, allegiance lies with the Chicago Bulls and Golden State Warriors through icons like Michael Jordan, Derrick Rose, and Stephen Curry.
Areas of Expertise
Areas of expertise span Indonesian football and Liga 1 data insights and unique features, alongside Southeast Asian and East Asian football landscapes covering Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam, Japan, and Korea. Additional skills include digital and social media video content creation such as Instagram reels and podcasts, as well as player profiling, feature writing, live broadcasting, interviewing, photography, and multilingual communication in basic français and español .
Favourite Footballing Memory
Combining a passion for backpacking with professional assignments has made it possible to pursue two goals simultaneously. Meeting and interviewing various Indonesian players pursuing careers or currently based abroad, ranging from across Southeast Asia to Europe, has been an absolute privilege and honor. Traveling independently through the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, France, and Japan to track down and connect with Indonesian players competing abroad remains a truly cherished experience. Crafting interview content with them is a body of work that will always hold a special place in memory.
My All-Time XI
It’s tough to lock down a definitive starting XI, but the non-negotiables are Manuel Neuer or Rogério Ceni in goal; alongside Javier Zanetti, Sergio Ramos, N'Golo Kanté, Toni Kroos, Arjen Robben, Mo Salah, and Zlatan Ibrahimović. Juan Román Riquelme or Michael Laudrup most likely complete the tactical puzzle. While legends like Lothar Matthäus, Zinedine Zidane, and Ronaldo are impossible to overlook, they were left out simply because they feature in everyone else's lineup.