Julian Brandt already had a very special experience with Ajax five years ago: ‘That has always stayed with me’

Julian Brandt says he's delighted to be an Ajax player in an interview with the club's channels. Talks with technical director Jordi Cruyff were enough to convince the midfielder about the project, but Brandt had already enjoyed a special Ajax experience years ago.

"I started talking with Jordi and he told me about the project he was working on. When I looked him in the eyes and he told me what he wanted to do this season, I became excited," said Brandt, who reportedly could also have signed for virtually the entire top and sub-top of Spain, Italy, England and Germany.

Brandt also spoke to the coach. "By the way, I didn't only speak with Jordi, but also with the coach," continued the 30-year-old German. "If you have a coach who wants to play football that suits Ajax, then I think that suits me very well. This really is part of the project, of the vision. That's why I feel this is perfect for me."

Back in October 2021, Brandt faced Ajax here with Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League and lost 4-0. "I played here once against Ajax with my previous club and we lost 4-0," Brandt recalled. "It was a bad day for us, a really bad match."

Still, Brandt has not forgotten that night. "The atmosphere was truly unbelievable," he explained. "And that has stayed with me. That evening there was one team that played good football."

Now he has signed a contract until 2029 and hopes he can help bring Ajax success again in the coming years. "I think it is a good sign that we are talking about the period of three years. That we have a good period together."

"Because we cannot change everything or be successful in two days, that needs time. I think it will be an exciting time, we have to make sure we turn the enthusiasm into a successful time. I'm looking forward to it."