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Atlético Madrid claimed a convincing LaLiga win on Sunday. The capital club beat Getafe 0-3 in the regional derby, with Álex Baena, Johnny Cardoso and Alejandro Grimaldo on the scoresheet. Los Colchoneros sit third, two points behind Real Madrid and five behind leaders FC Barcelona.

Atlético made a fast start and soon took the lead. Julián Álvarez controlled the ball in the box and laid it back to Baena, who drilled a fierce low shot into the near corner: 0-1.

Just under half an hour in, a blunder by Getafe goalkeeper David Soria led to the 0-2 goal. The Spaniard dived under Álvarez's corner and could do nothing to stop Cardoso's tap-in.

Getafe offered little going forward in the second half. Atlético, who have conceded the fewest goals of any LaLiga club this season (ten), kept a clean sheet with little trouble.

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With a few minutes left, Djené Dakonam blatantly pushed Alexander Sørloth in the back. After a VAR check, the referee showed the Togolese player a second yellow card and awarded a penalty, which Grimaldo converted: 0-3.