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Atletico de Madrid v Villarreal CF - LaLiga EA Sports 2026/27Getty Images Sport
Hussein Hamdy

Translated by

Julián Álvarez informs Atlético Madrid of his final decision

Transfers
J. Alvarez
Atletico Madrid
Barcelona
LaLiga
Argentina
Spain

The debate is over

Argentine striker Julian Alvarez has settled his future with Atletico Madrid during the ongoing summer transfer window.

According to Spanish newspaper "Sport", Alvarez has made his call after telling sporting director Mateu Alemany he intends to stay put. That closes the chapter on a possible move to Barcelona, at least until the winter window.

The striker trained as normal with Atletico on Tuesday, dismissing the accusations of insubordination that had trailed him in recent days.

According to the newspaper, the Julian Alvarez saga is over. The Argentine will remain at the Metropolitano after Atletico Madrid dug in and refused to sanction his departure to Barcelona.

Offers arrived throughout the summer, chief among them strong interest from Mikel Arteta's Arsenal. The Argentina international turned them all down to stay with Atletico Madrid.

LaLiga
Athletic Bilbao crest
Athletic Bilbao
ATH
Atletico Madrid crest
Atletico Madrid
ATM
LaLiga
Valencia crest
Valencia
VAL
Barcelona crest
Barcelona
BAR

Even so, the decision likely reflects his hope of engineering a Barcelona move in a future window, having lost the appetite to join any of the other clubs linked with him.

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