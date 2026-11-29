Share Follow GOAL on Google

Julian Alvarez appears to have rediscovered his clinical edge at exactly the right moment for Atletico Madrid. The Argentine forward was on target again as Diego Simeone’s side secured a hard-fought 3-2 victory over Elche at the Martinez Valero. It was a vital performance from the summer signing, who has now found the back of the net twice in his last two outings.

Advertisement

Alvarez continues scoring streak in Elche victory

The man nicknamed "The Spider" is starting to weave his web in the Spanish capital after a period of adjustment. Following his strike against Viking in the Champions League last Wednesday, Alvarez proved he is finding his rhythm by slotting home against Elche. This recent surge in form suggests that the former Manchester City man is finally settling into his role under Diego Simeone, having scored two goals in the space of just four days.

His latest effort was a display of pure instinct. Connecting with a precise delivery from Alex Baena, Alvarez needed only a couple of touches to compose himself before firing a left-footed strike past goalkeeper Axel Dituro. The goal was the culmination of a patient build-up involving 22 passes, a statistic that highlights how Alvarez is starting to repay the faith shown in him by his manager during more difficult spells earlier in the campaign. Reflecting on the goal after the final whistle, the Argentine admitted he did not realise the quality of the finish in real-time. "I feel very good at all levels, in the goal play, Alex leaves it to me very well, with one or two more touches," the striker said, as quoted by Mundo Deportivo.

The striker stunned watching the replay back

The Argentinian forward pulled off a remarkable piece of improvisation in the heat of the moment, yet he had no idea just how tough the angle and execution actually were until watching the footage back afterward. In the middle of the action, adrenaline and instinct took over, making a high-degree-of-difficulty strike feel routine rather than a genuine highlight-reel test of composure and technique.

Speaking candidly after the dust settled, the striker revealed his surprise at the true challenge of the effort, admitting, "On the pitch I thought it was easier, then I saw the replay and realized it wasn't so easy, but luckily it went in."

Advertisement Advertisement

Simeone hails striker’s extraordinary performance

Simeone was full of praise for his compatriot, who looks to be peaking just in time for a crucial run of fixtures. The Atletico boss emphasised that having a confident Alvarez is essential for the team's ambitions. Simeone noted that the squad must protect and nurture the forward to ensure he continues to deliver the high-level performances expected of a player of his calibre.

Related Topics

LaLiga Matches Valencia vs Osasuna FanCode

Deportivo de A Coruna vs Barcelona FanCode

Celta Vigo vs Villarreal FanCode

Real Sociedad vs Sevilla FanCode

Espanyol vs Getafe FanCode

Deportivo de A Coruna vs Real Madrid FanCode











Speaking to the media after the match, Simeone expressed his satisfaction with the result and his star's contribution. "He had another outstanding game. A fantastic goal! We're going to take care of him so he feels good and can give us everything he's capable of," the manager explained.

Atletico eye Barcelona upset on road

Atletico travel to face Barcelona in midweek with noticeably stronger momentum than they have shown in recent fixtures, carrying fresh confidence into one of the most demanding away tests on the calendar. Simeone's side has found a sharper rhythm in both control and transition play, giving them genuine belief that they can disrupt the hosts in front of a raucous Catalan crowd.

Advertisement

Fixtures of this magnitude sit apart from the rest of the campaign, where past results and prior narratives quickly fade into the background once the stakes rise. "Not all matches are the same. We don't know what will happen on Wednesday; the team was coming off a big effort in the Champions League last Wednesday, playing almost the same lineup. We'll have to suffer in Barcelona," Simeone concluded.