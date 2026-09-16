Jürgen Klopp has a 'huge surprise' in store in Germany's first squad

Jürgen Klopp is set, according to BILD and Kicker, to spring a surprise with his first squad as Germany head coach. The manager is planning to call up a player from promoted Elversberg.

The player in question is 23-year-old right-back Felix Keidel. He won promotion to the Bundesliga with Elversberg last season and has therefore made only three appearances at the highest level so far.

Elversberg have already surprised plenty this season after coming up. The club have beaten Borussia Mönchengladbach and Bayer Leverkusen, and narrowly lost to Bayern Munich (1-2).

Keidel is Elversberg's first-choice right-back. According to Transfermarkt, he is worth €1.2 million. German media are calling Klopp's planned call-up a gigantic stunt.

BILD and Kicker also expect Denis Undav definitively not to be in the Germany squad. The striker, who scored three times at the 2026 World Cup, is being left at home despite being fit.

At the end of this month, Germany face the Netherlands, Greece and Serbia respectively in the Nations League.