Share Follow GOAL on Google

Advertisement

Once bitter rivals, now friends and admirers: Pep Guardiola is delighted with Jürgen Klopp's appointment as Germany coach.

The former Manchester City manager called the DFB's decision “the best there is” in an interview with Bundesliga-Magazin, due out on Friday. The Catalan lavished praise on his former rival: “He is one of the best in football. I cannot describe my admiration for him. He is the kind of person, the kind of coach, who makes our football world better.”

Guardiola believes Klopp can take the Germany national team back to the top of world football and, above all, rekindle the fans' enthusiasm. “He has charisma, he is an incredible communicator,” the 55-year-old enthused. He was “100 per cent convinced” that Germans would be proud of their national team again under Klopp. But no one could predict whether that would be enough to win a World Cup or European Championship.

Guardiola and Klopp spent years contesting gripping matches in Germany and England. “I’ve played against Jürgen what feels like a million times,” the former Bayern Munich coach said. “He has certainly beaten me more often than I have beaten him, and I learned something from every one of those matches.” Klopp was the “biggest rival and biggest opponent” of his career so far.

Advertisement Advertisement

Their relationship now goes well beyond sporting rivalry. “We are friends,” Guardiola stressed. He wants to travel to Germany this year to play golf with Klopp and then go out for a meal together.