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Al-Riyadh club are looking to leap into the golden square in the current season of the Joy Elite League (the Saudi Under-21 League), when they play a postponed match during the current international break.

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Four matches from the Saudi Under-21 League fill the current international break, having been postponed from earlier rounds amid the logistical circumstances the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia was going through.

Matches of the international break round

The action begins on Sunday 15 November, when Al-Riyadh host Neom at the reserve stadium of Al-Riyadh Club in the Saudi capital, as part of the sixth round.

Three matches then follow on Wednesday 18 November. Al-Akhdoud host Al-Jabalain at the Prince Sultan bin Abdulaziz Sports City Stadium in Abha, in the same round.

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Al-Hazem, the defending champions, travel to face Al-Tadamon in Rafha that same day as part of the fifth round.

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Elsewhere, Al-Watan host Al-Uroba at reserve stadium number (2) in Prince Sultan bin Abdulaziz Sports City in Abha, as part of the seventh round.

Al-Riyadh seek a place in the golden square

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Al-Riyadh go into the Neom clash with their eyes fixed on the golden square. They sit fifth with 18 points, behind Al-Taawoun in fourth on goal difference, and two points adrift of third-placed Al-Fateh.

Beat Neom, and Al-Riyadh will close to within one point of second-placed Al-Ahli and five points of leaders Al-Ittihad, with each side having played 10 matches.

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The capital side are enjoying one of their best spells. A single opening-day defeat to Al-Wehda is their only blemish, before five wins and three draws followed, the latest coming against neighbours Al-Nassr in the Riyadh derby last time out.

Neom, meanwhile, want to cut the gap. They sit tenth with 14 points from four wins, two draws and two defeats, just four points behind their opponents.

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Good performances have marked Neom's campaign in the Joy Elite League too, their only two defeats coming against Al-Hilal and Al-Ittihad.

Al-Hazem seek a new victory

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Al-Hazem, the Joy Elite League's defending champions, chase another win when they travel to face Al-Tadamon, having beaten Al-Khaleej two goals to nil last time.

That victory lifted Al-Hazem clear of the foot of the table, up to fifteenth with 10 points from three wins, one draw and four defeats.

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The champions lead their next opponents by just three points. Al-Tadamon sit nineteenth with 7 points from two wins and one draw, having lost four matches.

No defence has leaked more this season than Al-Tadamon's. Their net has conceded 21 goals in seven matches, a rate of three per game.

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Al-Akhdoud to escape the bottom against Al-Jabalain

In the third match, Al-Akhdoud aim to climb off the bottom when they host Al-Jabalain on Wednesday.

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Al-Akhdoud prop up the table in twenty-second with just 3 points from a single win, having lost four matches and failed to draw a single game this season.

Al-Jabalain, by contrast, rank among the least-beaten sides in the Saudi Under-21 League, their only defeat a four-goal hammering by Al-Nassr.

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Two wins and five draws have followed for Al-Jabalain, including stalemates with Al-Hilal and Al-Ahli, leaving them twelfth with 11 points.

Al-Watan and Al-Uroba: a match from the bottom

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The final match pits Al-Watan against Al-Uroba, both chasing a second win of the season to haul themselves off the bottom, when they meet on Wednesday.

Al-Uroba sit twenty-first with 4 points, one ahead of Al-Watan in twenty-third, second from bottom.

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For all that lead in the standings, Al-Uroba look worse off. They have played eight matches and managed only a single win and a draw, losing six, the joint-most defeats alongside Al-Ansar and Al-Khaleej.

Al-Watan, meanwhile, have played only five matches this season, losing four and winning one, that victory coming at the expense of Al-Akhdoud.