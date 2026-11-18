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Antonio Adán has retired from professional football. The 39-year-old Spaniard announced his decision on Wednesday. The former goalkeeper made his name at Real Betis, but earlier at Real Madrid, he surprisingly got the nod ahead of club legend Iker Casillas.

Born in Madrid, Adán joined Real Madrid's youth academy at a young age and made his debut for the club in 2010. With Casillas, then one of the world's best goalkeepers, at the club, Adán's chances of becoming first choice at the Bernabéu looked slim.

Then, in December 2012, Adán unexpectedly got his chance as first-choice goalkeeper because of the feud between José Mourinho and Casillas. The Portuguese coach accused Casillas of leaking the line-up to the Spanish press, while the Spaniard quietly accepted his new role to avoid adding to the tension in the dressing room.

Adán also started the following match, against Real Sociedad, but was sent off with the transfer window in full swing. Real Madrid signed Diego López from Sevilla and picked him ahead of both Casillas and Adán for the rest of the season. Adán made a total of 18 appearances for the Royal club.

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Seeking more playing time, Adán initially joined Cagliari before returning to Spain with Real Betis in January 2014. He made 165 appearances for the club and enjoyed a successful spell there. In 2018, he moved to Atlético Madrid and spent two years as understudy to Jan Oblak.

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Adán took up Sporting Portugal's interest in 2020, becoming their first-choice goalkeeper and making 156 appearances in total. With two Portuguese league titles among his honours, he joined Iranian club Esteghlal FC in 2025 after a year without a club. Now, after 19 matches for them, he has decided to call it a day.

"I’ve been fortunate enough to experience everything I dreamed of as a child," Adán said on social media. "I’ve won, I’ve lost, I’ve cried and I’ve celebrated, and above all I’ve learned. Thank you to everyone who gave me the chance."

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"To all the team-mates who stood beside me, to the coaches who guided me, to the clubs that were my home and to my family, who have always been there for me," said Adán, who never won a senior international cap.

"Football has given me everything, and although I will no longer be able to hear the sounds surrounding football, I know they will remain etched in my memory forever. Thank you, football. It was a privilege," Adán concluded.