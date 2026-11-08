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Donny Afroni

Jose Mourinho jokes about 'horrible music' in Real Madrid dressing room after eighth straight win at Valencia

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Jose Mourinho has guided Real Madrid to a dominant victory over Valencia, marking an impressive eighth consecutive win for the Spanish giants. Despite the clinical performance on the pitch, the Portuguese tactician couldn't help but poke fun at his players' choice of post-match celebrations.

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Winning streak continues at Mestalla

Madrid moved level on points with Barcelona at the summit of La Liga followinga comprehensive 3-0 victory away at Valencia on Saturday. Federico Valverde opened the scoring before Arda Guler continued his fine form with a goal and an assist for Kylian Mbappe, ensuring the visitors remained in peak condition heading into the international break. The result marks a significant turnaround for Mourinho, who faced questions early in his second stint but has now overseen eight straight wins across all competitions.

Mourinho showcased his trademark wit when discussing the post-match scenes in the locker room, revealing a slight clash in musical tastes with his superstar squad. "I see a happy dressing room, with horrible, loud music," the manager said with a laugh. "When we lose, we enter your chaos, which can then spread to the Madridista environment, to the fans. But in here, we're calm."

Derby defeat was a vital lesson

Madrid have been in flawless form since their bitter derby defeat to Atletico Madrid. However, rather than getting carried away by this spectacular resurgence, Mourinho insists that his dressing room remains firmly grounded. The tactician revealed that the squad used the painful loss to their cross-town rivals as a crucial learning moment to identify weaknesses, rather than allowing panic to set in.

Mourinho highlighted the composure within his squad during their recent surge. "What makes me happy is that we've never had chaos; we've always been calm. I will always fight to ensure that in good times, people stay balanced. I always tell them that winning matches in a team like Real Madrid shouldn't lead to crazy joy. Winning matches at Real Madrid has to be normal," the former Chelsea and Inter boss explained.

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Chasing a century of wins

According to a remarkable statistic highlighted by MisterChip, Mourinho has secured an astonishing 97 victories out of the 126 La Liga matches he has managed, showcasing an exceptional win rate among managers with over a hundred league games under their belt. Reaching 100 victories would see him join an elite group of only three other coaches in the club's illustrious history to achieve the feat. His return has seemingly revitalized a side that struggled for consistency in the early weeks of the current campaign.

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"He (MisterChip) tells me we have to win the next game. In this life, impressive numbers are forgotten, and we don't dwell on past achievements. We focus on the present, but I had no idea, and it's a source of pride. La Liga has had top coaches, and to have these numbers is something to be proud of," Mourinho stated.

Counting down to the Celta clash

As the domestic football calendar temporarily pauses for the upcoming international break, Madrid will be forced to endure a two-week hiatus from competitive club action. During this extended period, many of their star players will disperse across the globe to represent their respective national teams, leaving the coaching staff to carefully manage fitness levels and monitor potential injury risks from afar. Once this mandatory disruption concludes, the squad will finally reconvene in the Spanish capital, shifting their focus toward a highly anticipated return to La Liga duties where they are scheduled to host Celta Vigo in front of their passionate supporters at the iconic Santiago Bernabeu stadium.

Written byDonny Afroni

News writer

I started my career in journalism in 2000, mainly covering legal matters, crime, politics and social issues at first. However, amidst that work, I always looked to cover sports activities as well, particularly football, a sport I have loved and played since childhood.

In 2002, I joined Harian Terbit focusing on general sports coverage, before eventually moving to GOAL in 2009, which allowed my love for football to be properly unleashed. 

Fields of expertise
Premier League and LaLiga

Indonesian players abroad

International football

Unforgettable moment

Witnessing the final six major Persirakatan matches at Gelora Bung Karno Main Stadium Jakarta when PSMS Medan faced Persib Bandung and Persebaya Surabaya faced PSM Makassar in 1986 as a child. Besides the feeling of happiness with the atmosphere created in the stadium, there was also a feeling of fear, as many objects were thrown from above.

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