According to a report by ESPN Brasil, another loan move for Endrick cannot be ruled out, despite recent expectations.

At the start of the year, the Brazilian pushed for a loan move because of his very limited playing time at Real. He then enjoyed a very good half-season at Olympique Lyon, staking his claim for the Selecao's World Cup squad and, presumably, for a significantly more important role in Madrid in future.

Yet while Endrick himself has ruled out another loan and is determined to establish himself at Los Blancos once and for all, those in charge at Real are thinking somewhat differently, according to ESPN Brasil . The report says they want to decide during pre-season this summer which of the two centre-forward talents will be moved on: Endrick or Gonzalo Garcia. New coach Jose Mourinho will naturally play a leading role in that and discuss which of the two he can make better use of. The one Mourinho gives the thumbs-down to is to be moved on if possible in order to create room in the squad for further potential new signings.

Despite impressive loan spell at Lyon: do Real Madrid still not see Endrick in their plans?

That would certainly come as a disappointment to Endrick. After all, he was seen as Real's number nine of the future when he moved from Palmeiras to the Bernabeu in 2024 amid much fanfare. But the 20-year-old has yet to make his definitive breakthrough.





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Having featured as a part-time player in his first season and repeatedly shown promising signs, he was completely on the fringes in the first half of last season under Real's former coach Xabi Alonso. The loan move to Lyon was therefore exactly the right decision. In France, he picked up match practice at a high level and regained confidence. In 21 appearances for Lyon, the Brazil international managed eight goals and eight assists.

How are Jose Mourinho planning Real Madrid's attack?

For his part, Endrick now wants to become an influential figure in Madrid too. Whether that happens will depend largely on the plans of the new boss. If Mourinho opts for a front two, Endrick would have a good chance of playing regularly alongside the established Kylian Mbappe. If there is only one centre-forward, however, the prospects of significant game time would diminish.

His contract at Real runs until 2030. So far he has made 40 competitive appearances for the Madrid side, recording seven goals and one assist. At the World Cup, which ended for Brazil with a 2-1 defeat to Norway in the last 16, national team coach Carlo Ancelotti brought him on four times as a substitute. Endrick did not manage a goal.